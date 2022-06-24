Advertisement

25th mural being painted in Clay Center

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - In just two years, A Mural Movement of Clay Center has gained support of the community and beautified the town with a variety of murals.

Originally, the group wanted to bring quality public art to the area and bring more people to downtown Clay Center.

The town has become a tourist destination, with murals made using different styles of art are spread all over town for visitors to explore.

Support for the project has come from community members and grants, brining in artists from across the country to leave behind a masterpiece.

“The community support has just been so overwhelming. The donations have come in droves and we’re so thankful for the support of our local businesses, individuals and alumni of Clay Center as well.” A Mural Movement of Clay Center co-founder, Brett Hubka says.

“We’ve been kind of looking forward to doing this project for, for quite a few months now. So, we’re just excited to be here and the rains cleared up so we’re excited to bring this thing to life” CStanley Creative artist, Christian Stanley says.

The artists plan to have the mural completed by July 2nd, just in time for visitors over the holiday weekend to enjoy.

