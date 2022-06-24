$1 million bond set for accused sex offender

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $1 million bond has been set for a man arrested Thursday for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Antonio Jose Lucero-Ford, 20, of Topeka, was booked into custody for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and sexual exploitation of a child. The report lists the victim as being between 14 and 18 years old.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Lucero-Ford was arrested in the 200 block of SW Fillmore St. by their Fugitive Warrant Unit around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the warrant did not stem from a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

