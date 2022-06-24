Advertisement

$1 million bond set for accused sex offender

Antonio Jose Lucero-Ford
Antonio Jose Lucero-Ford(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $1 million bond has been set for a man arrested Thursday for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Antonio Jose Lucero-Ford, 20, of Topeka, was booked into custody for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and sexual exploitation of a child. The report lists the victim as being between 14 and 18 years old.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Lucero-Ford was arrested in the 200 block of SW Fillmore St. by their Fugitive Warrant Unit around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the warrant did not stem from a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee
Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Kansas elected officials, groups respond to landmark abortion ruling
Lightning sparks fire at Manhattan duplex
Lightning strike causes duplex fire in Manhattan overnight
Hot today/tomorrow with a big cool down for Sunday
Hot today/tomorrow, cooler Sunday
An artistic display of a colorful BMW was the main attraction at the Aristocrat Motors’ latest...
Colorful BMW part of drive to support Mulvane Art Museum