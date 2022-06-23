Advertisement

While gas prices level off, diesel fuel hits record high Thursday in Kansas

The average price for diesel fuel reached a record high of $5.37 per gallon Thursday in Kansas,...
The average price for diesel fuel reached a record high of $5.37 per gallon Thursday in Kansas, according to AAA. The Amoco station at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn was selling diesel fuel for $5.29 per gallon on Thursday morning, eight cents below the state average.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unleaded gas prices have leveled off in recent days, the price for diesel fuel in Kansas continues to rise.

According to AAA, the average price for diesel fuel reached a record high of $5.37 per gallon Thursday in Kansas.

In Topeka, diesel fuel prices mid-morning Thursday ranged about 20 cents at several stations.

An Amoco station and a Valero station near S.W. 6th and Fairlawn Road on the city’s west side were selling diesel fuel for $5.29 per gallon.

That mark was below the $5.53 per gallon at the Love’s Travel Center, 1811 N.W. Brickyard Road, which was selling diesel fuel for $5.53 per gallon.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel on Thursday morning was $5.80 per gallon, just a penny below the record of $5.81 set on June 19.

The national average for diesel was up two cents from the $5.78 of a week ago, up 25 cents from the $5.55 of a month ago and up $2.58 over the $3.22 of a year ago.

Meanwhile, AAA says the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.94 per gallon on Thursday. That’s cents cheaper than the $5.00 of a week ago, but 35 cents higher than the $4.59 of a month ago, A year ago, the national average for unleaded gas was $3.07 per gallon.

Unleaded fuel in Kansas on Thursday averaged $4.62 per gallon, down a penny from the $4.63 on Wednesday; down five cents from the $4.67 ofd a week ago but up 58 cents from the $4.04 of a month ago. The average cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas a year ago was $2.83 per gallon, $1.79 cheaper than Thursday’s price, according to AAA.

In Topeka, unleaded fuel prices on Thursday ranged from $4.46 to $4.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Schmidt announces plan to eliminate state tax on retirement benefits
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Linn Co. firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained battling Monday night blaze

Latest News

Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
Severe weather is likely toward north-central KS
Severe weather this evening
KDHE ends boil water advisory for City of Thayer
FILE
Approved: Evergy to recoup winter storm costs from Central, Metro customers