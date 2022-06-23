Wednesday’s Child: Chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chase, age 13, is described as curious and always eager to learn new things.

The description extends to school, where Chase is a good student - especially when it comes to math.

Besides being a numbers guy, Chase is a sporty guy with a particular love for baseball. When he grows up, Chase would like to either play sports or be a professional gamer.

Until then, he needs his own team in the form of a family. Chase loves to have a good time, laugh at jokes and be helpful. He just wants the love, care and support that all kids need to grow into a happy and healthy adult.

To learn about Chase and other children in need of adoption, visit adoptkskids.org.

