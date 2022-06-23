Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Chase

Wednesday's Child: Chase
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chase, age 13, is described as curious and always eager to learn new things.

The description extends to school, where Chase is a good student - especially when it comes to math.

Besides being a numbers guy, Chase is a sporty guy with a particular love for baseball. When he grows up, Chase would like to either play sports or be a professional gamer.

Until then, he needs his own team in the form of a family. Chase loves to have a good time, laugh at jokes and be helpful. He just wants the love, care and support that all kids need to grow into a happy and healthy adult.

To learn about Chase and other children in need of adoption, visit adoptkskids.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge

Latest News

Drivers prepare their solar car.
American Solar Car Challenge coming to Heartland Park
Douglass, 8, and Jaycee, 5
Wednesday’s Child - Douglass and Jaycee
1886 Roast Beef sandwich
Fork in the Road: 1886 serves up locally-sourced meals with a slice of history
1886 Chicken Philly
Fork in the Road: 1886 Cafe serves locally-sourced meals, and a slice of history