Washburn to take next step in presidential search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is poised to take the next step in finding its new leader.

Washburn’s Board of Regents meets Thursday. It plans to approve issuing a request for proposals for a search firm to lead its presidential search effort.

Dr. Jerry Farley announced he’ll step down as president Sept. 30, 2022. He’s held the position for 25 years.

Farley will take on the new role of ‘president emeritus.’ He will focus on fundraising, and recruiting international students.

