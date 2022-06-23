Advertisement

Washburn to take next step in presidential search

(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is poised to take the next step in finding its new leader.

Washburn’s Board of Regents meets Thursday. It plans to approve issuing a request for proposals for a search firm to lead its presidential search effort.

Dr. Jerry Farley announced he’ll step down as president Sept. 30, 2022. He’s held the position for 25 years.

Farley will take on the new role of ‘president emeritus.’ He will focus on fundraising, and recruiting international students.

