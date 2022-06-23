Volunteers at Newman Regional earn 14th straight annual Gold Award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers at Newman Regional Health have earned their 14th straight annual Gold Award.

In the spring of 2022, Newman Regional Health says volunteers hosted District 1 attendees from seven other hospitals in the area at the Anderson Building. Each spring, it said Hospital Volunteers of Kansas hold district meetings throughout the state where volunteers meet to share ideas, hear speakers, get updates, and receive the latest information to benefit each organization.

Newman Regional said during the meeting, that Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards are presented to the hospital volunteer organization which meets standards set by Hospital Volunteers of Kansas. It said its volunteers were among those who received the Gold Award - and this is the 14th straight year they have done so.

Newman noted that its volunteers have received an award of either Gold or Silver dating back to 1990.

According to the health network, volunteers raise money for scholarships to grant to area students through its Snack Bar and Gift Shoppe, as well as through fundraisers. It said money is also raised to provide for various hospital needs - like the Staxi transportation chairs that were recently purchased to replace wheelchairs.

Newman also noted that volunteers aid at different stations throughout the hospital where they help visitors and staff.

To recognize their work, Newman said volunteers are honored each spring at an Appreciation Luncheon sponsored by the hospital. This spring, it said the luncheon was held at the Bowyer Building.

During the meeting, Newman noted that volunteers were recognized for their years of service to the hospital.

Newman said new volunteers are always welcome and those interested should contact Deborah Storrer at 620-434-6800 Ext. 22525. Applications can also be found HERE.

