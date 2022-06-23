Advertisement

Two-car collision slows traffic Thursday at busy west Topeka intersection

A two-car crash late Thursday morning at S.W. 10th and Gage slowed traffic but resulted in no...
A two-car crash late Thursday morning at S.W. 10th and Gage slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash late Thursday morning on a rain-slickened street in west Topeka slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. at S.W. 10th and Gage.

A Nissan Altima and a Honda Accord collided in the intersection.

Both cars had extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

No one in either car required ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said at the scene.

Southbound traffic on Gage was diverted onto westbound S.W. 10th Avenue as crews responded to the scene.

Eastbound traffic on S.W. 10th was diverted onto southbound Gage.

The scene was cleared for traffic around 12:30 p.m.

