TPD has 8 new officers ready to undergo extensive training

The Topeka Police Department has 8 new officers joining the force following a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 22.(Topeka Police Department)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has 8 new officers joining the force following a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 22.

Wednesday’s graduation was for TPD’s 62 recruit class. Over the last 6 months, each graduate completed the required training to become an officer but next these officers must undergo the next phase of training which is the extensive field training program.

The Sunflower Foundation and the Citizens Academy Ambassadors were able to host the ceremony for the department, while Matt Pivarnik, the Greater Topeka Partnership’s CEO, attended the ceremony to deliver the keynote speech.

