Advertisement

Topeka hospitals plan for COVID vaccines for young children

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s two main hospitals are finalizing plans to begin COVID vaccinations for children under age five.

The CDC signed off Saturday on offering vaccines to children ages six months to five years. The doses started going into arms Tuesday.

A spokesperson for University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus told 13 NEWS its vaccine order is scheduled to arrive in about a week. As soon as it arrives, parents will be able to call their primary care doctor’s office for an appointment.

Stormont Vail Health said it also will provide information to parents about scheduling through their Cotton O’Neil Clinics’ pediatricians’ offices.

Kids in this youngest age group get Moderna’s vaccine in a series of two, smaller-sized doses, and Pfizer’s in three doses.

About 17 million kids under the age of five are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge

Latest News

Shawnee County HOF
Shawnee County HOF
The Topeka Police Department has 8 new officers joining the force following a graduation...
TPD has 8 new officers ready to undergo extensive training
Wednesday's Child: Chase
Wednesday’s Child: Chase
Wednesday's Child: Chase
Wednesday's Child: Chase
COVID update, June 22, 2022
Topeka hospitals plan for COVID vaccines for young kids