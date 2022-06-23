Topeka hospitals plan for COVID vaccines for young children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s two main hospitals are finalizing plans to begin COVID vaccinations for children under age five.

The CDC signed off Saturday on offering vaccines to children ages six months to five years. The doses started going into arms Tuesday.

A spokesperson for University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus told 13 NEWS its vaccine order is scheduled to arrive in about a week. As soon as it arrives, parents will be able to call their primary care doctor’s office for an appointment.

Stormont Vail Health said it also will provide information to parents about scheduling through their Cotton O’Neil Clinics’ pediatricians’ offices.

Kids in this youngest age group get Moderna’s vaccine in a series of two, smaller-sized doses, and Pfizer’s in three doses.

About 17 million kids under the age of five are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

