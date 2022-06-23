Thursday forecast: Scattered showers/storms, evening severe weather risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the temperatures start to heat back up through Saturday, on and off showers/storms will be in the forecast through Saturday night.

There does remain differences in the models on specific details on our storm chances as well as temperatures.

What we know: Highest risk for severe weather is late this afternoon/evening, Friday/Saturday will be hotter compared to today.

The wildcards of the forecast: How widespread the rain will be this morning and how long it will last into the afternoon will play a factor in the severe weather risk late this afternoon/evening, cloud cover could keep temperatures relatively cooler Friday & Saturday. No doubt it will be hot but the question is, will highs be closer to the low 90s with the cloud cover or mid-upper 90s because we have more sun?

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms through early afternoon. Redevelopment late this afternoon toward north-central KS. Highs in the low 80s east of HWY 75, upper 80s in north-central KS. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Severe weather is highest before midnight. lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few leftover showers/storms in the morning otherwise decreasing clouds. Highs could range anywhere from the upper 80s to upper 90s depending how much sun we get. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

With a cold front pushing through Saturday, highs could range anywhere from mid 80s in north-central KS to upper 90s near I-35. Cloud cover could also play a factor in how hot it gets. As for rain, there is a slight chance late in the afternoon with a better chance Saturday night. There does remain differences in the models on how widespread the rain will be and some models even keep the area dry with all the rain in southern KS. The location of the cold front by the evening will be key as to where storms develop.

On Sunday it will be much cooler and less humid regardless of clouds or not with highs likely in the mid 70s to low 80s.

A gradual warming trend is expected next work week. Whatever rain we get through Saturday night is the rain we’ll have for the month of June with the next best chance of rain not until Thursday night into Friday as July begins.

There still remains a low chance of rain on the 4th of July according to the only model that goes out that far.

Taking Action:

Watch the radar this morning as to how much rain develops. While severe weather is unlikely lighting and some locally heavy rain may develop.

Depending how the atmosphere recovers after this morning’s activity will depend what happens with severe weather late this afternoon into this evening so stay weather aware on the changing forecast here as well.

The heat builds back in on Friday and Saturday but by Sunday you can give your AC a break and open the windows. The heat and humidity increase starting Wednesday to the point you will likely have to close the windows and turn the AC back on.

Hail/wind risk with storms late afternoon/evening hours. Low chance for a tornado (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms that may be leftover in the morning with a conditional risk of storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

