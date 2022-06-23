Advertisement

Teenager crashes glider near Kansas airport

Pilot lost control and crashed into a field while attempting to turn into runway
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people escaped serious injuries after the glider they were riding crashed near an airport in south-central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:30 Wednesday morning near the Sunflower Aerodrome airport in Yoder.

Officials say Wyatt Barnett, 15, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was flying a L-23 Super Blanik glider that crashed short of the runway. Officials say Barnett was making a turn towards runway when the glider went down.

KHP says Barnett and his passenger, identified as Carl Hallum, 71, of Adrian, Minnesota were both taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

No other information was released.

