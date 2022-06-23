Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Linn Co. firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained battling Monday night blaze
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Schmidt announces plan to eliminate state tax on retirement benefits

Latest News

The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
SCOTUS strikes down concealed carry gun law
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
FILE
Officials search for Florida driver as road rage incident on K-10 leads to gun shots
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders