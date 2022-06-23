Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. caretaker has been charged with the murder of a dependent adult woman after her death was the alleged result of a Medicaid scheme.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Jennifer R. Johnson, 35, of Topeka, has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult, and Making a False Claim, Statement or Representation to the Medicaid Program.

According to the complaint filed in Shawnee Co. District Court, indicates that around Dec. 10, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022, Johnson allegedly killed Andrea Mauer, who ultimately died on Jan. 28.

The complaint also states that Johnson allegedly deprived Mauer of treatment, goods or services needed to maintain her mental and physical health.

Lastly, the report indicated that between July 25, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022, Johnson allegedly intentionally executed a scheme to defraud the Medicaid program which resulted in Mauer’s death.

Booking records indicate that Johnson was arrested on Saturday, June 23, and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Her first court appearance has been set for 3:30 p.m. on June 30.

