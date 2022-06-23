SCP+R prepares for Parks and Recreation Month with month-long challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not only is Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec. gearing up to celebrate Independence Day at Lake Shawnee with the Spirit of Kansas but events in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month too - including a month-long challenge.

Each day, SCP+R said there will be an activity to encourage residents to get out and get active in Shawnee Co. Parks. Each day, it said when residents participate, they can post a picture of their activity on its Facebook page.

With each post, SCP+R said the #meetyouthere should be included to be entered in the contest. It said each post will also enter residents into a raffle prize drawing for $50 worth of gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Parks and Rec. also said Tuesdays during July will feature a $1 discount for the Gage Park mini-train and carousel.

“July is a month to celebrate the important role that parks and recreation plays in our community,” said Tim Laurent, director of SCP+R. “Parks and recreation creates a sense of community and helps attract and retain families and businesses in Shawnee County.

Laurent also noted that SCP+R oversees 110 parks, 60 miles of trails and 320 days of sporting activities each year - as well as public gardens, aquatic facilities, recreation programs and special events.

Of course, the Department said the month will include the Spirit of Kansas at Lake Shawnee on July 4. The day will feature a car show, golf tournament, the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival, food and craft vendors, a water ski show and the Capitol Federal Fireworks Display at 10 p.m.

