Advertisement

Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi meets voters in Topeka

Tony Mattivi headed to Topeka to talk to voters
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s June and the clock is ticking for Kansas candidates.

Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi was greeting voters Wednesday evening in Topeka. He was making the case for people to choose him, over former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and State Senator Kelli Warren, who also are vying for the GOP nomination.

The former federal prosecutor believes he can make change.

“The first issue that we have right now, is all of our enforcement agencies, all of our law enforcement and prosecutors in the state are under sourced, understaffed, and underfunded. The AG helps those law enforcement professionals across the state do their job. Issue number two, is Fentanyl. Right now, Fentanyl is killing our communities and is more of a weapon than a drug and we need to treat it as such,” Mattivi said.

Mattivi, as well as Warren and Kobach all support the “Value Them Both” amendment, also on the August 2 primary ballots.

“The next attorney general is the person who is going to be standing at the podium defending ‘Value Them Both’ after it passes on August 2nd,” Mattivi said.

The three leading Republicans in the race have met twice for debates, most recently last week in Johnson Co. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Chris Mann in November.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge

Latest News

Shawnee County HOF
Shawnee County HOF
The Topeka Police Department has 8 new officers joining the force following a graduation...
TPD has 8 new officers ready to undergo extensive training
Wednesday's Child: Chase
Wednesday’s Child: Chase
Wednesday's Child: Chase
Wednesday's Child: Chase
COVID update, June 22, 2022
Topeka hospitals plan for COVID vaccines for young kids