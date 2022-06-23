Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi meets voters in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s June and the clock is ticking for Kansas candidates.

Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi was greeting voters Wednesday evening in Topeka. He was making the case for people to choose him, over former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and State Senator Kelli Warren, who also are vying for the GOP nomination.

The former federal prosecutor believes he can make change.

“The first issue that we have right now, is all of our enforcement agencies, all of our law enforcement and prosecutors in the state are under sourced, understaffed, and underfunded. The AG helps those law enforcement professionals across the state do their job. Issue number two, is Fentanyl. Right now, Fentanyl is killing our communities and is more of a weapon than a drug and we need to treat it as such,” Mattivi said.

Mattivi, as well as Warren and Kobach all support the “Value Them Both” amendment, also on the August 2 primary ballots.

“The next attorney general is the person who is going to be standing at the podium defending ‘Value Them Both’ after it passes on August 2nd,” Mattivi said.

The three leading Republicans in the race have met twice for debates, most recently last week in Johnson Co. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Chris Mann in November.

