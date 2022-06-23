President signs bill to increase transparency in VA health record management

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden has signed into law legislation introduced by Senator Jerry Moran which will increase transparency within the VA’s management of health records.

On Thursday, June 23, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says President Joe Biden signed the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021 into law - legislation introduced by Sens. Moran and Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Moran said the legislation will increase the transparency of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Electronic Health Record Modernization program.

“The VA, and consequently our nation, has invested a great deal of time and money into the VA Electronic Health Record Modernization program,” said Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Moran. “The potential benefits of this program are important, and it is vital to get it right. Now that this legislation has been signed into law, we can make certain the VA is providing the proper transparency throughout the EHRM implementation. This will better allow the committee to conduct oversight during the deployment process to ensure veterans receive the care they deserve and hold the VA accountable for taxpayer dollars.”

In the summer of 2021, Moran said the VA Office of the Inspector General released three reports which raised corners about the deployment of the EHRM program He said two of the reports indicated issues with cost estimates and reporting.

The Senator said the bill will hold the VA accountable and increase transparency through the requirement that the VA Secretary submit reports to Congress about the costs, performance metrics and outcomes for EHRM.

“It’s clear that VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization program is not working for veterans, VA employees, or taxpayers,” said Committee Chairman Tester. “I’m proud to have worked with Senator Moran and our colleagues to get our bipartisan bill across the finish line, allowing us to increase oversight and transparency on behalf of the VA medical staff using this program, so we can better provide our nation’s veterans the quality care they have earned.”

After the release of the third OIG report earlier in 2022, Moran said he and Tester held a hearing titled, “VA Electronic Health Records: Modernization and the Path Ahead,” with A Secretary Denis McDonough. He said the committee plans to hold another hearing on the EHRM program on July 20.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

