Pair arrested when abundance of drugs found in Abilene home

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Abilene is behind bars and more may be arrested after a search warrant allegedly found an abundance of drugs.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, June 22, at the end of a 2-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine, deputies with the Drug Enforcement Unit made two arrests.

Around 6 p.m. deputies said they were called to the 700 block of NW 8th St. where they and officers with the Abilene Police Department arrested Mark B. St. Pierre, 49, and Sara M. Duncan, 49, both of Abilene.

The Sheriff’s Office said St. Pierre was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Meanwhile, Duncan was booked on four counts of distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

After the arrests, deputies said a search warrant was executed for a home in the 700 block of NW 10th St. in which a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates and drug paraphernalia were located. The home is merely a block away from an Abilene elementary school.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies said the pair may also face charges related to:

Possession with intent to distribute meth within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Cultivation or manufacture of marijuana

Possession of opiates

Possession of Psilocybin - hallucenogenic

Possession of drug paraphernalia - felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor

Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds

No Kansas drug tax stamp

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the case is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

Deputies said anyone with information about the use or distribution of illegal drugs should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers of Dickinson Co. at 1-888-535-8477.

Lastly, deputies said if residents are suffering from drug addiction and would like treatment options, they can contact the Sheriff’s Office for help.

