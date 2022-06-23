Pair arrested for overnight aggravated robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are facing charges for robbery following their arrest early Thursday morning.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Quadream Williams, 20, of Topeka, and Cody Cooper, 20, of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail, each for a single count of aggravated robbery.

TPD says officers were called to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Ave. around 1:42 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after the incident, the agency says they located the suspect vehicle and detained several people believed to be involved in the incident.

Officials did not say how many people were detained, or any other specifics on the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.