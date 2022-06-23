Officials search for Florida driver as road rage incident on K-10 leads to gun shots

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are looking for the driver of a Florida vehicle after he allegedly shot a pistol at another car along K-10 in a road rage incident.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, June 23, deputies were called to an area of Kansas 10 Highway in the eastern part of the county with reports of a road rage incident involving weapons.

Deputies were told by a 31-year-old male victim that while he was driving, a silver Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tags started to tailgate him as they were both headed westbound from Johnson Co.

The victim told deputies the other driver started to act aggressively toward him so he moved into the outside lane of the highway to avoid a confrontation. This is when deputies said the suspect allegedly began to drive on the shoulder next to his vehicle and pointed a black pistol at him.

Deputies said the victim reported hearing at least one gunshot. They also said the incident was believed to have happened within Douglas Co. borders.

Deputies also said the victim stopped his vehicle and reported the incident as the suspect continued to drive westbound on K-10. They said they did not find any damage on the vehicle.

However, deputies also said officers with the Lawrence Police Department, Eudora Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted them in the investigation and are attempting to aid in finding the suspect.

