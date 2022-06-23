Narcotics found, 1 person arrested in Topeka drug bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The DEA responded to an incident involving narcotics early Thursday morning in the Lake Shawnee area.

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave. around 6 a.m.

DEA officials on scene tell 13 NEWS they found drugs inside a home in that area and have arrested one person.

They also encourage residents to report any drug activity that they suspect by calling the local authorities or by reporting it on the DEA website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.