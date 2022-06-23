Advertisement

Narcotics found, 1 person arrested in Topeka drug bust

1 arrested in lake Shawnee area
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
By Alexis Letterman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The DEA responded to an incident involving narcotics early Thursday morning in the Lake Shawnee area.

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave. around 6 a.m.

DEA officials on scene tell 13 NEWS they found drugs inside a home in that area and have arrested one person.

They also encourage residents to report any drug activity that they suspect by calling the local authorities or by reporting it on the DEA website.

