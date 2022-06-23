Advertisement

Manhattan woman arrested after car stolen from Taco Bell parking lot

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she allegedly locked herself inside another woman’s car in the Taco Bell parking lot and attempted to steal it.

The Riley Co. Police Department says just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, officers filed a report for theft, criminal trespass, and interference with a law enforcement officer in the 1100 block of Westport Dr.

Officers said a 22-year-old female had reported that her car had been parked in the Taco Bell parking lot when a 36-year-old woman, later identified as Andrea Freeman, of Manhattan, locked herself inside and attempted to drive away and steal it.

RCPD said the estimated loss in the crime totaled about $13,000, however, the car was returned to its owner after Freeman was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on two counts of theft, criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement.

Freeman remains behind Riley Co. bars on a $6,000 bond.

