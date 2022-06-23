Advertisement

Local athletes recognized at Topeka Shawnee County Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th annual Topeka Shawnee County Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony is a special night of celebration for the local sports community.

This year’s ceremony brought recognition for high school athletes, speeches full of fond memories, and the homecoming of three athletes who went on to make names for themselves in their sports.

“That’s what it is right, it’s where I’m from,” said inductee Kaylee Manns. “Seeing everybody that was a part of me becoming who I am, or me not becoming who I was, is fantastic.”

The 2022 inductees included former Ichabod and now assistant volleyball coach Dani McHenry Schmidt, Washburn Rural product and 3x All-American at Iowa State Kaylee Manns, and Washburn Rural grad, former D1 Pitcher of the Year at the University of Missouri who went on the pitch for the Royals, Aaron Crow.

“It’s awesome. I’m a baseball player and I’m not going to get into Cooperstown, so I guess this is the next best thing,” said Crow. “It’s nice to have my career memorialized and have people where I grew up tell me that I was a good baseball player. It’s a good feeling.”

The ceremony also honored the most outstanding male and female high school athletes of the fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. Most notably awarding Mr. Kansas Basketball himself, Elijah Brooks, who’s now North Dakota bound.

Also Nijaree Canady, who was unable to make the ceremony but is headed to play softball at Stanford, and Tanner Newkirk, who’s getting ready to run for KU.

Overall, it was a great night of celebration for the local sports community in Shawnee County.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge

Latest News

The new KC Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri was unveiled to the public on...
Inside Look: KC Current unveils new $18 million training facility
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State October 2nd, 2021
Three K-State football players named to preseason All-America teams
Mykhailiuk celebrating senior day back in 2017-2018 season
Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk will suit up in Toronto for another year
Former KU guard Agbaji cutting down the net after winning the national title
KU’s Agbaji partners with Chiptole, has bowl named after him