Local athletes recognized at Topeka Shawnee County Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th annual Topeka Shawnee County Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony is a special night of celebration for the local sports community.

This year’s ceremony brought recognition for high school athletes, speeches full of fond memories, and the homecoming of three athletes who went on to make names for themselves in their sports.

“That’s what it is right, it’s where I’m from,” said inductee Kaylee Manns. “Seeing everybody that was a part of me becoming who I am, or me not becoming who I was, is fantastic.”

The 2022 inductees included former Ichabod and now assistant volleyball coach Dani McHenry Schmidt, Washburn Rural product and 3x All-American at Iowa State Kaylee Manns, and Washburn Rural grad, former D1 Pitcher of the Year at the University of Missouri who went on the pitch for the Royals, Aaron Crow.

“It’s awesome. I’m a baseball player and I’m not going to get into Cooperstown, so I guess this is the next best thing,” said Crow. “It’s nice to have my career memorialized and have people where I grew up tell me that I was a good baseball player. It’s a good feeling.”

The ceremony also honored the most outstanding male and female high school athletes of the fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. Most notably awarding Mr. Kansas Basketball himself, Elijah Brooks, who’s now North Dakota bound.

Also Nijaree Canady, who was unable to make the ceremony but is headed to play softball at Stanford, and Tanner Newkirk, who’s getting ready to run for KU.

Overall, it was a great night of celebration for the local sports community in Shawnee County.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.