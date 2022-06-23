Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man and former Shawnee Co. Corrections Officer has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault of his own children.

Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says in a release on Thursday evening, June 23, that Timothy Glen Martins, 47, of Lawrence, has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

DA Valdez said Martins was also sentenced to 100 months - just over 8 years - in prison for two other counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 32 months - just over 2 and a half years - in prison for indecent liberties with a child.

Valdez noted that the sentences will be served at the same time as the life sentence.

On May 5, a Douglas Co. jury found Martins guilty of four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. The charges stem from incidents that happened between 2012 and 2017, in which Martins forced engaged in sexual actions with females under his care who lived at his home.

“The defendant preyed upon his own children,” Valdez said. “I commend the survivors for exercising tremendous courage to bring this perpetrator to justice and making our community safer.”

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Martins was an IT specialist at the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center - as well as at the Kansas Department of Corrections. Before his IT days, he also worked as a Corrections Officer in Shawnee Co.

