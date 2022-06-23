LaTurner cosponsors resolution to reverse barriers for farmers, ranchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner has taken a stand against the Biden Administration to reverse regulatory barriers for Kansas farmers and ranchers.

On Thursday, June 23, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he cosponsored House Resolution 8069, the Reducing Farm Input Costs and Barriers to Domestic Production Act.

Representative LaTurner said the legislation would require the Biden Administration to reverse regulatory barriers to domestic agriculture production and provide immediate relief to Kansas families.

“Under the Biden Administration, farmers and ranchers across Kansas are facing skyrocketing energy and fertilizer prices, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and overbearing government regulations,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I am proud to support the Reducing Farm Input Costs and Barriers to Domestic Production Act to offer real solutions to the challenges impacting our agriculture industry. This bill will bring down record-high input costs, reverse President Biden’s harmful regulatory burdens, and provide much-needed certainty to the hard-working Americans that feed, fuel, and clothe our nation.”

Specifically, LaTurner said the legislation would:

Provide relief from EPA’s actions related to crop protection tools

Offer clarity related to WOTUS regulations

Rescind the SEC’s proposed rule on climate-related disclosures

Reinstate the 2020 NEPA streamlining

Require an economic analysis on the costs and benefits of GIPSA rules

The Congressman noted that the resolution follows a letter he sent along with 96 fellow Republicans. In the letter, he said members wrote that President Joe Biden, “has neglected to take serious action to increase American production,” and that this has limited “American farmers’ ability to meet global food demand.”

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.