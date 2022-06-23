Lake Shawnee remains on blue-green algae warning list for fourth week
Milford Lake added to warning, watch list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the fourth week in a row, Lake Shawnee has remained on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment blue-green algae warning list and Milford Lake has been added.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Thursday, June 23, it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae, and Lake Shawnee remains on the warning list.
KDHE said a harmful algae bloom - HAB - could look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and maybe colored blue, bright green, brown or red. While blooms can develop rapidly, it said if the water appears suspicious or decaying algae can be seen on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep pets away.
The Department warned that blue-green algae toxins can be absorbed through ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. It said symptoms can vary depending on the type of exposure but can include a rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headache. If humans or pets come into contact with the algae, it said the area should be rinsed with clean and fresh water.
KDHE said advisories are as follows:
- Warning
- Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick Co.
- Ford Co. Lake, Ford Co.
- Garnett Lake (north), Anderson Co.
- Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline Co.
- Lake Shawnee, Shawnee Co.
- Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay counties
- Watch
- Gathering Pond, Geary Co.
- Marion Reservoir, Marion Co.
- Milford Lake Zone B, Geary Co.
- Lifted
- Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte Co.
KDHE said suspected HAB-related health incidents - whether human or animal, regardless of season - should be reported HERE.
