KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald announces his coaching staff

Lawrence, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday afternoon, KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald announced who will be joining his coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season.

Brandon Scott will join as an Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach, Tyler Hancock as an Assistant Coach/Hitting Coach, Jon Coyne will be an Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, and Wally Marciel will continue his role as the Director of Baseball Operations with the Jayhawks.

In a statement, Coach Fitzgerald called them excellent leaders, developers, and recruiters. “It’s critical to bring in a group that has worked in different settings and can combine their philosophies to teach our student-athletes,” said Fitzgerald.

Scott has spent the last six seasons at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville as the Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach. In his first four seasons with the Cougars, his pitching staff lowered its team ERA.

Fitzgerald and Scott worked together at Des Moines Area Community College from 2007 to 2010, where Fitzgerald was the Head Coach from 2008 to 2012. Fitzgerald says Scott’s familiarity of the Midwest region and ability to identify top pitchers will be essential for the team’s success.

Scott has coached 20 MLB Draft selections, five region Pitchers of the Year, eight NJCAA All-Americans, and two MLB players.

Hancock is coming to the Jayhawks after two seasons with California Baptist University, where he worked with catchers, infielders, and outfielders. In those two seasons, the program went 76-36 and clinched a share of the 2021 Western Athletic Conference regular season title.

Before that, Hancock was a volunteer assistant at Dallas Baptist in 2020, where Fitzgerald coached from 2012-2021 before heading to LSU.

Some of Hancock’s career highlights include coaching the 2021 WAC Player of the Year and 2022 WAC Defensive Player of the Year. CBU led the WAC in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in 2022.

Fitzgerald called Hancock a “bright, rising star in college baseball coaching”.

Coyne is headed to Lawrence after four seasons at University of New Mexico as the Infield Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. There, he worked directly with the hitters, and his team’s batting average was at least .285 each season.

Coyne has coached 20 MLB Draft selections, and helped New Mexico to its highest ranked recruiting class in program history in 2020. Fitzgerald called Coyne one of the best recruiters in the country, and says the Fort Worth native’s recruiting roots are in the south.

Marciel is a former pitcher for the Jayhawks, and has served as the Director of Baseball Operations at KU since 2014. Fitzgerald called his relationships within the program invaluable.

