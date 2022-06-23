Advertisement

KDHE ends boil water advisory for City of Thayer

Laboratory samples indicate no evidence of contamination
(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory for the public water system in Thayer, Kansas has ended.

The advisory for the small southeast Kansas town was originally issued June 20 by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment due to a loss of pressure caused by a waterline break. Lower water pressure could potentially lead to bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials rescinded the order after testing at a certified laboratory indicated no evidence of contamination and deemed the issue resolved.

For further questions, contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

