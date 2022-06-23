Advertisement

KC man arrested after short chase through Brown County

Brown County deputies have the suspect in custody
Gary Williams Jr. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)
Gary Williams Jr. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man was arrested following a short chase Wednesday evening in Brown County.

According to a report from the Brown County’s Sherriff’s office, a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding motorist at approximately 7:00 p.m. near Nighthawk, east of Horton, but the driver refused to stop.

The suspect was arrested without incident shortly after.

Officials say Gary Williams Jr. was arrested on charges of Felony Flee to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Illegal Registration and No Proof of Insurance. Over 8 grams of marijuana were also found in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Schmidt announces plan to eliminate state tax on retirement benefits
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Linn Co. firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained battling Monday night blaze

Latest News

A Nov. 2018 post from the Wamego High School Theater page shows Deborah (left) and Allan...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Laura Kelly gas tax
Gov. responds to President's plea for states to provide gas relief amid tax holiday
FILE
LaTurner cosponsors resolution to reverse barriers for farmers, ranchers
A two-car crash late Thursday morning at S.W. 10th and Gage slowed traffic but resulted in no...
Two-car collision slows traffic Thursday at busy west Topeka intersection