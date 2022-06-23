Kansas ranked safest state during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be the safest state for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With around 67% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases generally trending downward, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas made the top of the list.

In order to find which states have been the safest to be in during the pandemic, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets which include the level of community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Overall, the study ranked Kansas as the safest state during the pandemic with a total score of 77.34. The Sunflower State ranked 28th for its Vaccination Rate, 5th for Hospitalization Rate, 1st for Death Rate and 2nd for Level of Community Transmission.

WalletHub also noted that the rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, June 22.

Out of Kansas’ border states, Nebraska ranked the closest at No. 4 with a total score of 71.74. Oklahoma ranked 20th with a total score of 55.01, Missouri ranked 24th with a total score of 53.69 and Colorado ranked 40th with a total score of 37.68.

The study also found that Oklahoma has had the lowest hospitalization rate while Nebraska had the fourth-lowest and Kansas had the fifth. Meanwhile, Kansas tied with Alaska, Ohio, Iowa, and Wyoming for states with the lowest death rate.

However, the study also found that Kansas has had the second-highest level of community transmission.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.