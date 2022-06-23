Kansas Chamber releases 2022 legislative advocacy report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has released its 2022 report which details members’ legislative advocacy during the most recent session of the Kansas Legislature.

On Thursday, June 23, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce says it released its 2022 Capitol Gains report which summarizes the progress made during the 2022 Legislative Session to make the Sunflower State a destination state for businesses.

“The Chamber’s advocacy work at the statehouse focuses on reducing the burden government places on Kansas businesses so they can thrive, create more jobs, and invest in their communities,” said Kansas Chamber President & CEO Alan Cobb. “But there’s still work to be done so Kansas can compete and win.”

Every year, the Chamber said it gathers member input for its legislative agenda and shares those policy priorities with the Legislature to ensure policymakers understand the needs of the state’s business community. It said the annual report is meant to show how advocacy for that agenda is received and acted on at the Statehouse.

“A lot of bills supported by the Kansas Chamber during the 2022 session passed with large majorities,” Cobb explains. “While there may be a few controversial bills each year, by and large, the policies the Chamber team champions on behalf of Kansas businesses have strong support within the Legislature.”

Cobb also said that the requirement of a review of state rules and regulations every five years, the allowance of independent practice nurse practitioners, and the strengthening of computer science standards for K-12 schools were among the bills the Chamber supported which passed with strong bipartisan support.

The Chamber also said the report covers a range of legislative outcomes concerning taxation, human resources, health care, regulatory affairs, education and workforce development, legal reform and more.

To read the full 2022 report, click HERE.

