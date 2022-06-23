Junction City man injured in motorcycle crash on I-70

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - At 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, first responders were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 near mile marker 302, near Marshall Army Airfield.

Upon arrival law enforcement found a 2016 Victory motorcycle driven by Patrick Noles, of Junction City, had been involved in a single vehicle crash.

Noles lost control of the motorcycle and laid it down before both he and the motorcycle impacted guardrail, sliding to a stop.

Noles was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

Noles was not wearing a safety helmet a the time of the crash.

Crash details taken from Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

