Junction City man injured in motorcycle crash on I-70
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - At 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, first responders were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 near mile marker 302, near Marshall Army Airfield.
Upon arrival law enforcement found a 2016 Victory motorcycle driven by Patrick Noles, of Junction City, had been involved in a single vehicle crash.
Noles lost control of the motorcycle and laid it down before both he and the motorcycle impacted guardrail, sliding to a stop.
Noles was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Noles was not wearing a safety helmet a the time of the crash.
Crash details taken from Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.
