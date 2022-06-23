Jackson Heights Baseball and Softball coaches react to starting new programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Heights board members unanimously approved to play ball adding baseball and softball to their athletic programs Monday.

13 Sports talked with new baseball coach Jeremy Melvin who has been teaching and coaching for five years at the school. He also played in an independent baseball league.

As for new softball coach Samantha Carson, she’s a Topeka native. She played softball at Washburn University and she’s been coaching for four years at Jackson Heights.

They both say they’re ready to hit a homerun and start these new programs.

“Just the overall IQ of the game, I just want to see progress from the beginning to the end and at the end of the year, I hope they have big smiles on their face, they love it and can’t wait to get back and can’t wait for next year to come,” Melvin said.

“More than anything, I hope they’re excited. Of course it’s going to be a lot of work starting a program from scratch. I know probably none of these girls have done this before. I’ve never done this before. It’s going to be a lot of work but we’re doing something we love. It should be a lot of fun and I’m ready to go,” Carson said.

Melvin and Carson say coaching these younger athletes has been huge in building their relationships. Plus, they’re implementing workouts and talking with the athletes on what’s to come.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.