Havensville man booked for sexual exploitation of child

Joseph Keehn was booked into the Nemaha Co. jail Monday, June 20, 2022 on a child sex crime...
Joseph Keehn was booked into the Nemaha Co. jail Monday, June 20, 2022 on a child sex crime related warrant.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Havensville man has been accused of a child sex crime.

According to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Keehn, 28, of Havensville was booked into the Nemaha Co. Jail on Monday, June 20, 2022 on a warrant for Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

As of Thursday morning, Keehn remains behind bars on $50,000 bond.

No other information about Keehn’s arrest was immediately available, however, 13 NEWS has reached out to the Nemaha Co. Attorney’s Office for additional details.

