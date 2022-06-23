Havensville man booked for sexual exploitation of child

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Havensville man has been accused of a child sex crime.

According to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Keehn, 28, of Havensville was booked into the Nemaha Co. Jail on Monday, June 20, 2022 on a warrant for Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

As of Thursday morning, Keehn remains behind bars on $50,000 bond.

No other information about Keehn’s arrest was immediately available, however, 13 NEWS has reached out to the Nemaha Co. Attorney’s Office for additional details.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.