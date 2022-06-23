FREE Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines now available at Hy-vee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following last weeks FDA and CDC approval of a 3-dose Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for patients ages 6 months through 5 years old.

Retail pharmacies, including Hy-Vee are only authorized to vaccinate persons age 3 and older under the PREP act. Parents of children under age 3 should contact their healthcare provider to receive the vaccine.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment for the pediatric vaccine at your local Hy-Vee here.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who must sign a consent form.

The COVID-19 vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of insurance coverage.

Patients who do have insurance coverage are asked to bring the card with them to the appointment, but it is not required to receive the vaccine.

Masks are still required in the pharmacy while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

More details from Hy-Vee about the recently authorized vaccines, can be found in the sections below:

Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine (ages 3 or 4)

The Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for ages 3 or 4, requires three vaccine doses. The second dose should be administered at least 3 weeks after the first dose, and the third dose should be administered at least 2 months after the second dose. A COVID-19 booster is NOT approved for Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 3 or 4) vaccine recipients at this time.

Pediatric Moderna Vaccine (ages 3 to 5)

The Pediatric Moderna vaccine, approved for ages 3 to 5, requires two vaccine doses. The second dose should be administered at least 4 weeks after the first dose.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised children ages 3 to 5 (as outlined by the CDC) are eligible to receive a third (primary) dose of the Pediatric Moderna vaccine at least 4 weeks after the second dose. A COVID-19 booster is NOT approved for Pediatric Moderna (ages 3 to 5) vaccine recipients at this time.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

