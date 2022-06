TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two time All-Big 12 First Team selection Dean Wade will suit up for Cleveland next season.

The Cavs exercised the former Cats fourth year team option Wednesday night.

He appeared in 51 games and started 28 of those for Cleveland last year averaging just over five points a game and nearly three rebounds a game.

