Former K-State alumni Pullen, Walker headline Purple & Black team for ‘TBT’ Tournament

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some familiar faces will be back on the hardwood next month for The Basketball Tournament.

‘TBT’ is a single game elimination played each summer and the winner takes home a whopping $1 million dollar prize.

The Purple and Black Kansas State alumni team was accepted as one of the 64 teams.

They will now enter their sixth year and they’ll be competing in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena July 22nd through the 25th.

Seven of the 11 players are former Cats including Jacob Pullen who returns to the team for the first time since 2017 while Henry Walker is making his TBT debut.

The Purple and Black are the three seed and will face sixth seed the Lone Star Legends in the first round July 22nd at six.

