A dedication ceremony blesses the Topeka Cemetery’s new catholic section

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new catholic section has been added at the Topeka Cemetery.

The cemetery, located at 1601 SE 10th Ave., hosted a dedication ceremony Wednesday evening, June 22, to bless the new section. It has space for 1,100 ground burials plus two areas for the inurnment of ashes. According to Topeka cemetery’s board president, Chris Hutton, the ceremony was important to complete because it included a blessing.

“In any catholic cemetery, they need to be blessed, you know, to have the burials in here, so that is why we are having a father today to do that to bless the cemetery,” said Hutton.

Hutton also said it will be a special area for those of the catholic faith.

“It means a lot because just about every other group, or whatever, has a section in the cemetery but there hadn’t been a catholic section,” Hutton said. “So, we thought it would be very important and a lot of people agreed.”

According to the Topeka Cemetery website, the price for the spaces starts at $950, the same price for any other space at the cemetery.

