American Mustang Ride to stop in Topeka as it promotes national discovery trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Mustang Discovery Ride will canter through Kansas after it stops in the Capital City to promote awareness of wild American horses and the National Discovery Trails.

A documentary team from the Equus Film Festival will ride through the Capital City as they document the Mustang Discovery Foundation’s American Mustang Discovery Ride through Kansas.

On June 28, the team said it will ride from Kansas City, Kan., to Topeka to meet with Angeline, Kristina and Tony Saliceti - competitors in the Bureau of Land Management Kansas Wild Horse Youth Challenge.

Following the Capital City stop, the team said it would move westward on June 29 and 30 toward Fort Riley to hose a meeting with the Ft. Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard at Milford State Park. It noted that the Color Guard provides a link to the historic past of Fort Riley as current troopers and horses are dressed in the uniforms, accouterments and equipment from the Civil War. The soldiers even receive instruction from manuals used by Civil War cavalrymen.

The team will then move further west toward Svaty Ranch in Ellsworth where it will host a “Meet the Mustangs” event on July 1 and 2. It said the ranch is only one of four public off-range pastures in the nation which upholds the spirit of the American West.

Next, the team said it will head south to Hutchinson where the Mustang Discovery Ride team will ride in the Patriot’s 4th of July Parade through downtown. It also said the Ride will host a Meet the Mustang Event and film screening of the Robert Redford documentary, “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses.” Following the screening, Mustang Discovery Rider Lisanne Fear will host a film discussion.

While in Hutchinson, the team will also visit the Wild Horse Program at the Kansas Department of Corrections. Since 2001, it said inmates have helped the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management alleviate the overpopulation of wild horses on federal lands in the western U.S. Left unchecked, it said the horses could multiply to unsustainable levels.

Through a cooperative agreement with BLM and Kansas Corrections, the team said a self-supporting unit of a dozen minimum-custody inmates care and train the wild horses to help them become suitable for adoption.

The team also noted that the mission of the American Mustang Discovery Ride is to highlight the American Mustang Horse and American Discovery Trail in H.R. 4878, the National Discovery Trails Act. The bill aims to add the national discovery trials as part of the national trials system. The trail extends from Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware to Point Reyes National Seashore in California.

To view a trailer for the upcoming documentary, click HERE.

To view a map of the national discovery trail, click HERE.

To keep up with the team and its podcast, click HERE.

