AG applauds Supreme Court decision to strike down New York gun law

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a New York law that required gun owners to show proper cause when filing for a permit to carry a gun outside their home.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen which struck down the state’s requirement for those wishing to obtain a permit to carry a firearm outside their home to show “proper cause.”

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court properly confirms that the Second Amendment’s plain text includes both the right to keep and the right to bear arms outside the home. The State of Kansas long has been a strong supporter of our citizens’ Second Amendment rights, and I was pleased to reflect that support in our successful advocacy in this case. The burdensome regime imposed by New York and a few other states, requiring citizens to demonstrate a ‘proper cause’ to exercise a constitutional right, was clearly unconstitutional and the Court was right to reject it.”

Schmidt said he filed a brief in support of the petitioners in the case.

To read a full copy of Thursday’s ruling, click HERE.

