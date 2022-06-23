20-year-old Kansas man passes bar 2 years after graduating from Harvard and high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At 20 years old, Braxton Moral, of Ulysses, Kan., is one of the youngest lawyers in the country.

You may remember the story of Braxton’s amazing educational accomplishments from 2019 when graduated from high school, and Harvard, at the same time. He then went on to pursue his law degree from Washburn University and graduated at the age of 19.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Braxton told the talk show host about how he found out that he had passed the bar exam.

“So, we’d actually just entered the movie theater, scrolling through social media, saw one of my friends got their scores, figured my score’s probably in as well, started to panic, found out I passed as well. My parents were ecstatic, and we saw the movie,” said Braxton.

Braxton he had an externship with the local city/county attorney where he tried a few people for traffic infractions. He told Kelly his interests include trials, litigation and keeping his city safe.

