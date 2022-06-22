Wednesday night forecast: Cooler for now with chances for rain and storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday’s cold front and today’s clouds have helped keep temperatures cooler than recently with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. There is a chance for some rain showers late this evening with a chance for scattered storms early Thursday morning through around midday. Thursday will be a little warmer but still thinking highs in the upper 80s with southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph under partly cloudy skies. We are tracking an additional chance for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Thursday night. Isolated golf ball size hail and 70 mph winds are possible with a low risk for a tornado.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain especially after 4am. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms develop in the morning but by the afternoon it will dry out with some sun possible. Whatever happens in the morning will be key on how the atmosphere recovers for evening severe weather potential. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

After the storm potential Thursday we are going to see our temperatures on the rise again. Highs Friday afternoon will likely be in the mid 90s as clouds decrease in coverage through the day. Winds will be out the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph. We’ll stay in the upper 70s Friday night and start the Saturday warm before a strong cold front blows through Saturday early afternoon.

The cold front Saturday may produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting through Saturday night. Temperatures Sunday will be great in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly cloudy skies with breezy north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Our temperatures will stay in the 80s through Wednesday before low 90s likely return next Thursday.

8-day forecast showing big cool down this weekend (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While there will be hit and miss showers in some spots this afternoon, it won’t be heavy and many spots will be dry. Highest chance for getting the clouds to clear out with some sun will be between 5pm-8pm. Rain will be possible for most of the day tomorrow. Highest chance in the morning for non-severe storms. This will impact the severe weather threat in the late afternoon/evening so stay weather aware and make sure you’re checking back through the day tomorrow for updates. Low confidence in this weekend’s forecast, specifically Saturday on how hot it will get and how widespread any rain will be in the afternoon hours but even at night so keep checking back for updates. Timing of the cold front will be key. Sunday through Tuesday are the days to enjoy the low humidity with comfortable temperatures before the humidity and temperature gradually increase for the 2nd half of the work week.

Higher risk for severe weather 0in the late afternoon/evening despite a chance for storms in the morning. All hazards possible including tornadoes (SPC/WIBW)

Low chance for storms early in the morning and possibly Friday night (hail/wind threat) (SPC/WIBW)

