Wednesday forecast: Much cooler today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After reaching 100° in Topeka and tying a record high, it’ll be much cooler today with highs in the 80s. Many spots remain in the 80s tomorrow as well before heating up Friday and Saturday.

The cold front last night will stall out near the Oklahoma border today before moving back as a warm front tomorrow. This will keep at least a low chance for showers and a few t-storms in the forecast. The next highest chance for storms that may be severe will be Thursday late afternoon/evening hours.

A much stronger cold front Saturday will push through and depending on the timing of the front will depend on how hot it will get and specific details on rain Saturday and/or Saturday night so stay tuned for updates on this part of the forecast.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: The chance of rain is highest in the morning with the potential for late afternoon sun. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain with most spots dry. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms develop in the morning but by the afternoon it will dry out with some sun possible. Whatever happens in the morning will be key on how the atmosphere recovers for evening severe weather potential. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Scattered storms Thursday night into Friday morning with decreasing clouds Friday and highs back in the 90s. Heat indices 98-107.

While there is a low chance of rain Friday night, most spots will be dry so will keep it out of the 8 day but something to monitor. Highs could range anywhere from upper 80s in north-central KS to mid 90s near I-35 to begin the weekend with a cold front pushing through.

This will lead to a chance of storms Saturday night with low confidence on how widespread the rain will be but by Sunday highs will be down in the 80s with much lower humidity.

A gradual warming trend is expected next work week with the highest chance for rain returning toward the end of the week.

Taking Action:

Highest chance of rain today and tomorrow will be in the morning. Lightning is the main threat. Both afternoon’s have the potential for mostly sunny skies so having the umbrella and sunglasses will be recommended.

Tomorrow late afternoon/evening has the potential for severe weather with all hazards possible including tornadoes.

Low confidence in this weekend’s forecast, specifically Saturday on how hot it will get and how widespread any rain will be in the afternoon hours but even at night so keep checking back for updates. Timing of the cold front will be key.

Sunday through Tuesday are the days to enjoy the low humidity with comfortable temperatures before the humidity and temperature gradually increase for the 2nd half of the work week.

Higher risk for severe weather 0in the late afternoon/evening despite a chance for storms in the morning. All hazards possible including tornadoes (SPC/WIBW)

Low chance for storms early in the morning and possibly Friday night (hail/wind threat) (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.