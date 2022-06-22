Wamego Police Chief fired

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Baker is no longer the Police Chief in the City of Wamego.

In an email sent to WIBW, Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem released the following statement:

“Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22, 2022.

The City of Wamego would like to thank Mike Baker for his service to Wamego and its Citizens. We wish him well in the future.

Deputy Chief of Police, Paul Schliffke was named as interim Chief of Police until the position can be filled permanently.”

Eichem suspended Baker last week, however, at the time no reason was provided.

Baker provided 13 NEWS with the letter he received Wednesday morning that outlined his termination. In it, Eichem lists insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a City Employee as reasons for her decision.

“I can confirm that I was relieved of my duties as Police Chief this morning,” Baker told 13 NEWS via email late Wednesday morning. “I have been given a letter with unsubstantiated allegations regarding my termination. I am in contact with legal counsel to explore all of my options at this time. Again I still do not have any specifics about what I allegedly did wrong. I would like to thank everyone who has shown continued support during this time. I am truly humbled and blessed,” Baker wrote.

According to the letter Baker was also suspended five days without pay.

