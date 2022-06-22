Advertisement

Wamego Police Chief fired

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Baker is no longer the Police Chief in the City of Wamego.

In an email sent to WIBW, Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem released the following statement:

“Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22, 2022.

The City of Wamego would like to thank Mike Baker for his service to Wamego and its Citizens. We wish him well in the future.

Deputy Chief of Police, Paul Schliffke was named as interim Chief of Police until the position can be filled permanently.”

Eichem suspended Baker last week, however, at the time no reason was provided.

Baker provided 13 NEWS with the letter he received Wednesday morning that outlined his termination. In it, Eichem lists insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a City Employee as reasons for her decision.

“I can confirm that I was relieved of my duties as Police Chief this morning,” Baker told 13 NEWS via email late Wednesday morning. “I have been given a letter with unsubstantiated allegations regarding my termination. I am in contact with legal counsel to explore all of my options at this time. Again I still do not have any specifics about what I allegedly did wrong. I would like to thank everyone who has shown continued support during this time. I am truly humbled and blessed,” Baker wrote.

According to the letter Baker was also suspended five days without pay.

Previous Reports
No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension

No reason has been given following the suspension of Wamego’s Chief of Police.

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief says meeting with city manager delayed

Report from June 20, 2022.

Michael Baker
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker

Wamego residents packed Tuesday’s city commission meeting, showing frustration for Baker’s suspension.

Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
FILE
FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE
Authorities search for missing Neb. girl who may be in Clay Center

Latest News

Clay County crash kills Junction City couple
Two from Junction City killed when truck hits bridge
Wamego Police Chief
Wamego Police Chief fired
Hundreds remain without power on June 22, 2022, after storms overnight knocked electricity out.
Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms
Midday in Kansas
Rain returns late tonight into tomorrow morning
Cool with isolated showers this afternoon