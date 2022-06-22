Advertisement

Used sporting goods store set to open in Fairlawn Plaza

Play It Again Sports opens June 23
(Stock Photo)
(Stock Photo)(Submitted)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new, used sporting goods store will be opening its doors in Topeka.

Play It Again Sports, the largest reseller of used sports equipment in North America, will open its doors to the public in Fairlawn Plaza on Thursday. The franchise will provide a place to buy, sell, and trade sporting goods items such as baseball bats, gloves, treadmills, weights, bicycles, and more.

Sean and Terica Gatewood, the owners of the Topeka location, are inviting guests to check out the new store with weekend-long deals and giveaways.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure Play It Again Sports is contributing to the well-being of Topeka families by offering high quality products at a great price, participating in product drives with local schools, and establishing partnerships with community organizations,” Terica Gatewood said.

The franchise has expanded to nearly 300 locations since its inception in 1983.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE
FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock

Latest News

Alfredo Campa-Vasquez
GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting
13 News at Six
Water faucet
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Jefferson County
Washburn University Upward Bound grant
Washburn University to help 60 Topeka High students with education journey
Riley Co. reenters High COVID-19 category with 76 new cases
Riley Co. reenters High COVID-19 category with 76 new cases