Used sporting goods store set to open in Fairlawn Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new, used sporting goods store will be opening its doors in Topeka.

Play It Again Sports, the largest reseller of used sports equipment in North America, will open its doors to the public in Fairlawn Plaza on Thursday. The franchise will provide a place to buy, sell, and trade sporting goods items such as baseball bats, gloves, treadmills, weights, bicycles, and more.

Sean and Terica Gatewood, the owners of the Topeka location, are inviting guests to check out the new store with weekend-long deals and giveaways.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure Play It Again Sports is contributing to the well-being of Topeka families by offering high quality products at a great price, participating in product drives with local schools, and establishing partnerships with community organizations,” Terica Gatewood said.

The franchise has expanded to nearly 300 locations since its inception in 1983.

