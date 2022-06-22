Advertisement

Two from Junction City killed when truck hits bridge

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Junction City died in an accident southeast of Wakefield in Clay County Tuesday.

The wreck happened at 6:15 p.m. on County Line Rd, just south of 2 Rd., or around 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, of Junction City was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 Pickup north on County Line Rd. when they lost control. Officials say the truck then struck a bridge and overturned.

Winfer Abernathy, and a passenger, Margaret Abernathy, 74, of Junction City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP says both were wearing a seatbelt.

No other information has been released.

