Two homes catch fire in Manhattan after storm damages electrical systems

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fires started in the attics of two homes in Manhattan early Wednesday morning after a storm damaged the electrical system.

The Manhattan Fire Department said the first fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 2300 Blueberry Dr.

Crews found smoke coming from the attic of the home and were able to contain it. While they were on scene, Manhattan Fire said the homeowner told them smoke was also coming from their neighbor’s house.

Firefighters found a fire in the attic of that home as well, located at 2304 Blueberry Dr.

Manhattan Fire said the cause of these blazes are linked to storm damage to the electrical service that supplies both houses. They said firefighters also responded to 29 other storm-related calls overnight.

