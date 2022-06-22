Topeka city leaders keeping in touch with KDOT over Polk-Quincy viaduct situation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka city leaders say they’re confident in the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, but they are keeping in close contact with them over the Polk-Quincy viaduct situation.

Interim Topeka city manager Bill Cochran told 13 NEWS during a visit to Eye on Northeast Kansas that he has no additional concerns about the project, but it does impact the city.

Part of the outside concrete railing collapsed onto a parking lot near 2nd and S. Kansas Ave. back on June 11th. After initially closing 2nd St. and the sidewalks in the area but keeping the intersections open, KDOT revealed last week that a recent inspection did not follow protocol. As such, they were taking additional precautions, and re-inspecting dozens of bridges around the state.

The railing collapse comes as KDOT works to upgrade I-70 through downtown Topeka, ahead of a replacement and realignment a couple years down the road.

Cochran says the city is meeting frequently with KDOT about the situation.

“We are very confident in what KDOT is telling us - that the structure is safe, the bridge itself. It’s just the railing. Now, it is concerning because the railing falls and we own the stuff below it, the city streets,” Cochran said. “It does impact us. As you know we have several streets closed but we are working very closely with KDOT on monitoring that situation.”

While KDOT works to replace the railing, 2nd Street is closed from the alley between SE Quincy and S. Kansas Ave. to the west side of Van Buren. Jackson and Kansas Ave. also are closed under the viaduct.

