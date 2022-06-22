Riley Co. reenters High COVID-19 category with 76 new cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reentered the High Incidence category for COVID-19 after it had consistently remained in the moderate category.

On Wednesday, June 22, Riley Co. says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified it that it recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the county between June 11 and June 17. It said the incidence rate is now 102.4 cases per 100,000 residents which puts the county in the High category.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan reported that it now has two COVID-positive patients under its care.

“Although case numbers across Kansas are increasing, fortunately, the hospitalization rate has remained low,” said Local Health Officer and Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they are able. Vaccines have been proven effective at preventing severe disease and we are incredibly fortunate to have vaccines available to help fight COVID-19.”

Riley Co. also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and KDHE have endorsed the recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. It said the KDHE is also working to immediately get the child doses to providers throughout the state. It said the Riley Co. Health Dept. will place an order for these vaccine vials this week.

“Vaccine vials for younger children are expected to ship quickly,” said Gibbs. “We have met with local pediatricians to discuss planning efforts and hope to begin vaccine administration next week. Please talk with your pediatrician if you have any questions about vaccines for your child.”

No additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

