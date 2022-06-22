Advertisement

Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker

Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wamego Police Chief, Michael Baker and Wamego residents packed Tuesday’s city commission meeting, showing frustration for Baker’s suspension.

”To see our police chief under fire is really disheartening,” said one resident.

”I’m here to tell all of you that Chief Mike Baker, is the best boss I have ever had and it’s a shame that we are here to do this,” said another.

Baker told commissioners he still has no reason as to why he was suspended June 13th.

l”The third page is another letter I received from Stacie. Basically Stacie outlining that I was insubordination, inability to get along with employees, conduct of account of employee. I have no evidence whatsoever, these are allegations, there is no evidence supporting this whatsoever,” said Mike Baker.

Bakers wife, Lisa, also addressed commissioners and spoke with 13 NEWS as well.

“He was given a letter with zero cause for the suspension as Eric Ives described last week,” she said.

She said the city may be violating its own policies.

“According to the city manual, they have until three business days to address the grievance, the following day we received a second letter with unfounded accusations as to why he was suspended and we have yet to receive any correspondence.”

Both Lisa and Mike baker told commissioners he recorded his last conversation with Eichem.

“He told her it was a hostile work environment and her words were “I’m not okay with a department head feeling that way, what have you done to cause it?”

Lisa says the amount of support at Tuesday’s meeting, speaks volumes.

“It’s humbling to see how many people really care and it just shows all of his hard work has not gone unnoticed and that is more important than anything,” she said.

Baker and Eichem are still scheduled to meet Wednesday.

Eichem did not speak at the meeting, other city officials also declined to comment.

