RCPD searches for man who allegedly criminally damaged property

Justin Staley
Justin Staley(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a man who they say allegedly caused criminal damage to property.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Justin Staley as he has an active warrant for his arrest.

RCPD said Staley is allegedly wanted for felony flee and elude and two counts of criminal damage to property. His warrant holds a $25,000 bond.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Staley, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

